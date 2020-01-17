Jules Lynch scored 20 for the winning Spartans.
Nay Nay Clark scored a game-high 29 for the Falcons.
Holy Spirit 17 13 19 13 - 62
Oakcrest 8 21 13 14 – 56
HS – Lynch 20, Pugliese 8, Pasquale 11, Florio 2, Murray 5, Erdman 11, Bell 5
OK – Ibeawuchi 8, Clark 29, Leclair 2, Dorce 15, Cooper 2, Crenny 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.