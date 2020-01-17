Jules Lynch scored 20 for the winning Spartans.

Nay Nay Clark scored a game-high 29 for the Falcons.

Holy Spirit 17 13 19 13 - 62

Oakcrest 8 21 13 14 – 56

HS – Lynch 20, Pugliese 8, Pasquale 11, Florio 2, Murray 5, Erdman 11, Bell 5

OK – Ibeawuchi 8, Clark 29, Leclair 2, Dorce 15, Cooper 2, Crenny 2

