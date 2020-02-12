Julianna Lynch led Spirit with 28. Freshman guard Kira Murray added14 for the Spartans. Tay Tay Clark sparked Oakcrest with 20.

Holy Spirit 25 16 29 10 – 80

Oakcrest 9 21 10 10 - 50

HS – Lynch 28, Pugliese 4, Pasquale 9, Murray 14, Erdman 2, Keaser 3, Huber 2, Cella 3, Cooke 6

OK – Clark 20, Scott 3, Coupet 15, Dorce 6, Bey 2, Williamson 3

