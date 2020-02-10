Jack Cella scored eight of his 15 points in the first quarter to propel the Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team to a 59-42 win over Lower Cape May on Monday night.
Joe Glenn scored 17 for the Spartans, who improved to 13-6.
Holy Spirit 21 7 17 14 - 59
Lower Cape May 2 15 15 10 – 42
HS – Cella 15, Glenn 17, H. Rovillard 10, Smith 4, Steward 4, J. Rovillard 7, Freeman 2
LCM – Bencivengo 12, Gault 3, Pierce 8, Lawler 6, Bey 13
