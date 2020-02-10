Jack Cella scored eight of his 15 points in the first quarter to propel the Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team to a 59-42 win over Lower Cape May on Monday night.

Joe Glenn scored 17 for the Spartans, who improved to 13-6.

Holy Spirit 21 7 17 14 - 59

Lower Cape May 2 15 15 10 – 42

HS – Cella 15, Glenn 17, H. Rovillard 10, Smith 4, Steward 4, J. Rovillard 7, Freeman 2

LCM – Bencivengo 12, Gault 3, Pierce 8, Lawler 6, Bey 13

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments