Freshman guard Jahmir Smith scored 18 for the Spartans, who improved to 14-6.

Jack Cella and Joe Glenn each added 14 for Spirit. Aljah Reaves scored 17 for Oakcrest.

Oakcrest 20 9 14 8 – 51

Holy Spirit 16 14 18 14 - 62

OK – Reaves 17, Gray 11, Kearney 7, A. Casanova 14, J. Casanova 2

HS – Kalinowski 7, Cella 14, Glenn 14, H. Rovillard 2, Smith 18, J. Rovillard 4, Freeman 3

