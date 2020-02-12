Freshman guard Jahmir Smith scored 18 for the Spartans, who improved to 14-6.
Jack Cella and Joe Glenn each added 14 for Spirit. Aljah Reaves scored 17 for Oakcrest.
Oakcrest 20 9 14 8 – 51
Holy Spirit 16 14 18 14 - 62
OK – Reaves 17, Gray 11, Kearney 7, A. Casanova 14, J. Casanova 2
HS – Kalinowski 7, Cella 14, Glenn 14, H. Rovillard 2, Smith 18, J. Rovillard 4, Freeman 3
