Holy Spirit track 2

Holy Spirit’s team of Terrell Moore, Devon Lee, De-Qwan Johnson and Ahmad Brown won the boys 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 32.48 seconds at the South Jersey Track Coaches Meet on Saturday at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

Holy Spirit

4x400 relay

Ahmad Brown (Sr.), Terrell Moore (Sr.), De-Quawn Johnson (Sr.), Devin Lee (Jr.)

The Spartans won the state Non-Public B championship.

