Holy Spirit girls varsity four

Members of the Holy Spirit varsity four, from left: Kayla Driscoll, Megan Shober (coxswain), Haley Bramante, Molly Knoff and Claira Fucetola. They were second to Montclair High School in a 25-boat category at the Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association City Championships on Sunday.

​Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Load comments