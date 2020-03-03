Christian Kalinowski scored 20 for the seventh-seeded Spartans in this South Jersey Non-Public B first round game.
Jack Cella added 11 for Spirit, which plays at No. 2 seed Wildwood Catholic on Thursday.
Timothy Christian 16 8 13 18 - 55
Holy Spirit 18 17 27 15 – 74
TC – Aviles 12, Momoh 16, Page 2, Burwar 18, Wagner 7
HS – Kalinowski 20, Cella 11, Glenn 9, H. Rovillard 9, Smith 12, Steward 2, Gillespie 3, Wilkins 2, J. Rovillard 6
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.