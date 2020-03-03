Christian Kalinowski scored 20 for the seventh-seeded Spartans in this South Jersey Non-Public B first round game.

Jack Cella added 11 for Spirit, which plays at No. 2 seed Wildwood Catholic on Thursday.

Timothy Christian 16 8 13 18 - 55

Holy Spirit 18 17 27 15 – 74

TC – Aviles 12, Momoh 16, Page 2, Burwar 18, Wagner 7

HS – Kalinowski 20, Cella 11, Glenn 9, H. Rovillard 9, Smith 12, Steward 2, Gillespie 3, Wilkins 2, J. Rovillard 6

