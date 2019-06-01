Julia Bannan's throwing career began in the eighth grade when she ripped the front door of her Egg Harbor Township home off its hinges.
Her dad John is a track and field enthusiast.
"Right then and there, he said 'You're throwing,' " Bannan said.
Now a Holy Spirit sophomore Bannan won the state Non-Public B discus title with a throw of 112-3.
"It's crazy," Bannan said. "It was really stressful, but in the end it's a great feeling."
Bannan's, senior Ariana Mack, finished second with a throw of 111-0.
"We push each other to do better," Bannan said.
Bannan's winning throw came on her sixth and final attempt. She was in second place behind Mack until that point.
"I had one more chance," she said of her thoughts before her final attempt. "I got in the circle and through 'This could be my winning throw.' I really put everything into it."