The Holy Spirit High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams each won state titles Thursday at the Non-Public B Relay Championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River.
The team of Terrell Moore, Devin Lee, DeQwan Johnson and Ahmad Brown won the boys 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 33.91 seconds.
Julia Bannan and Morgan Keil won the girls shot put relay with a school-record combined distance of 65 feet, 8 inches. The old mark was 58-11.5 by the same two last year. Bannan’s throw was a personal-best 33 feet, 1.50 inches. Keil’s toss was 32-6.5.
Moore, Lee, Johnson and Brown finished second in the 4x200 relay in a school-record 1:33.93. The old mark was 1:34.23, set last year.
The distance medley relay team of Brady Snyder, Avierre Crowley, Nick Bannan and Alex DeJean placed fifth in 12:05.96. DeJean, Snyder, Bannan and Jack Negley finished fifth in 4x800 relay in 9:37.26.
Girls swimming
No. 4 Mainland Reg. 111,
Haddon Twp. 59
At Mainland, meters
200 Medley Relay— M (Sophie Sherwood, Madeline Falk, Summer Cassidy, Monica Iordanov) 2:14.64; 200 Freestyle— Emma Barnhart M 2:30.19; 200 IM— Bella Brennan H 2:30.14; 50 Freestyle— Sherwood M 29.96; 100 Butterfly— Iordanov M 1:10.24; 100 Freestyle— Falk M 1:06.39; 400 Freestyle— Cassidy M 4:52.72; 200 Freestyle Relay— M (Danielle Schuster, Samantha Carney, Kyra White, Iva Palakarska) 2:02.44; 100 Backstroke— Alexandra Batty M 1:14.42; 100 Breaststroke— Brennan H 1:19.89; 400 Freestyle Relay— M (Falk, Julie Goodman, Batty, Rileigh Booth) 4:27.58.
Records— Mainland 10-0, Haddon 1-7.
Lower Cape May Reg. 90,
Our Lady of Mercy 74
At Lower Cape May (Joseph Von Savage Pool in Wildwood Crest), yards
200 Medley Relay—O (Izzi Rossi, Lexi Kazan, Carley Volkmann, Leigha Sepers); 200 Freestyle—Volkmann O; 200 IM—no information; 50 Freestyle—Rossi O; 100 Butterfly—Julie Andaloro O; 100 Freestyle—Sepers O; 500 Freestyle—Volkmann O; 200 Freestyle Relay—L (Katie Suter, Iris Sanchez, Marley Kronemeyer, Samantha Downes); 100 Backstroke—Rossi O; 100 Breaststroke—Mia Feulner L; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (Volkmann, Andaloro, Rachel Foster, Rossi).
Records—Lower Cape May 1-4.
From Thursday
Middle Twp. 121,
Absegami 46
At Cape May County Special Services, yards
200 Medley Relay— M (Sophia Bosacco, Natali Ilieva, Ishika Patel, Sophia Braun) 2:02.21; 200 Freestyle— Bosacco M 2:07.80; 200 IM— Ilieva M 2:35.16; 50 Freestyle— Braun M 26.26; 100 Butterfly— Patel M 1:06.31; 100 Freestyle— Braun M 58.95; 500 Freestyle— Bosacco M 5:49.24; 200 Freestyle Relay— M (Patel, Catherine Bostard, Braun, Bosacco) 1:48.03; 100 Backstroke— Bella DeStefano A 1:08.92; 100 Breaststroke— Ilieva M 1:19.75; 400 Freestyle Relay— M (Julia Risko, Anna Bond, Bostard, Chloe Breakell) 4:23.56.
Records— Middle 6-1.
Boys swimming
No. 4 Mainland Reg. 124,
Haddon Twp. 46
At Mainland, meters
200 Medley Relay— M (Robert Kernan, Cole Garbutt, Evan Denn, Josh Phillips) 2:02.03; 200 Freestyle— James Bradley M 2:13.91; 200 IM— Denn M 2:29.15; 50 Freestyle— Jack Savell H 27.80; 100 Butterfly— Matt Giannantonio M 1:05.22; 100 Freestyle— Charlie Sher M 57.70; 400 Freestyle— Liam Garbutt M 4:26.43; 200 Freestyle Relay— M (Ryan Brown, Charlie Sher, L. Garbutt, Charlie Milhous) 1:50.36; 100 Backstroke— C. Garbutt M 1:04.73; 100 Breaststroke— Aaron Thompson M 1:12.72; 400 Freestyle Relay— M (Denn, Bradley, Sher, C. Garbutt) 3:58.90.
Records— Mainland 8-2, Haddon 3-6.
From Thursday
Middle Twp. 93,
Absegami 74
At Cape May County Special Services, yards
200 Medley Relay— M (Martynas Bartnikas, Ethan Bossuyt, Brendon Bartha, Travis McCray) 1:55.14; 200 Freestyle— Adam Bailey A 2:05.00; 200 IM— Johnny Sahl A 2:16.33; 50 Freestyle— Joey Sica A 23.08; 100 Butterfly— Bailey A 1:00.49; 100 Freestyle— Sica A 53.29; 500 Freestyle— Kai Wood M 6:18.04; 200 Freestyle Relay— M (Bartnikas, Chase McCray, Bartha, T. McCray) 1:48.01; 100 Backstroke— Sahl A 1:03.93; 100 Breaststroke— Ali Muhammed A 1:15.12; 400 Freestyle Relay— A (Sahl, Chris Douglas, Liam Deibert, Sica).
Records— Middle 7-2.
Wrestling
Lacey Twp. 51,
Barnegat 19
106— Dante Powell B tf. Aidan Ott 16-0 (5:00); 113— Mason Heck L p. Jorge Ramos (1:27); 120— Andre Ferrauiolo L p. Aidan Reiser (1:56); 126— Vinny Fantasia L d. Christian Baccigalupi 11-9; 132— Alizer Ruiz B md. Tyler Santana 9-1; 138— Colin Rolak L p. Michael DiPianta (0:54); 145— Kevin Fazio B p. Matthew Cortese 3:52; 152— James Circle B md. Matt Coon 11-2; 160— Logan Carter L p. Timothy Crudup (0:51); 170— Jackson Brandt L p. Matthew Giarratano (0:20); 182— Mark Aguire L p. Rashidi Alleyne (5:57); 195— Gerard O’Connor L p. Luis Salto Villanueva (0:57); 220— Vincent Ceglie L by forfeit; 285— double forfeit.
From Thursday
St. Augustine Prep 49,
Ocean City 23
106— Kaden Naame S p. Dominic Morrill (0:50); 113— D’Amani Almodovar S p. Jon Wootton (0:44); 120— Jake Slotnick S p. Mike Young (0:49); 126— Ryan Defoney S p. Liam Cupit (1:11); 132— Matt Misita S d. Louie Williams 7-3; 138— Charley Cossaboone O p. Richie Grungo (3:23); 145— Gianni Danze S p. Tommy Oves (3:32); 152— William Bumbernick S d. Jacob Wilson 6-2; 160— Alex Marshall S d. Joey Garcia 8-1; 170— Sam Williams O by forfeit; 182— Dennis Virelli S tf. Aiden Fisher 16-0 (2:45); 195— Aidan Nelson O by forfeit; 220— Mike Misita S p. Matt Christy (1:23); 285— Nick Sannino O p. Lorenzo D’Angelo (0:22).
Match began at 145
Girls bowling
From Thursday
Eastern Reg. 4, OLMA 0: E: Madison Feldscheider (200 game, 494 series); Isabella Giampetro (169 game, 479 series); Sandra Garneau (178 game, 385 series); Ericka Sheehan (168 game, 450 series); Angelina Roustas (126 game, 363 series). O: Meadow Karpiak (129 game, 338 series); Maggie Douglas (125 game, 304 series); Gianna Pacilio (113 game, 308 series); Derien Hartline (110 game, 295 series); Katie Fallon (125 game, 277 series).
