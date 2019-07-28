Holy Spirit
Coach: A.J. Russo
Last season's record: 8-4
First impression: Favorite
Quick look: The Spartans, who reached the state Non-Public II final last season, must develop a quarterback, but they should again e among South Jersey's top teams. Senior running back Elijah Gray rushed for 1,223 yards and 15 touchdowns. Junior running back Devin Lee can score from anywhere on the field. Senior wide receiver Ahmad Brown caught 32 passes for 398 yards, while tight end Isaiah Gerena caught 31 passes for 379 yards. Sophomores Michael Weaver (DB) and Michael Francisco (LB) impressed on defense as freshmen.