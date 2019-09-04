Coach: John DeMarco
2018 record: 2-14-1
Group: S.J. Non-Public
What to watch: The Spartans showed some promise last year and have every player back but one this fall. DeMarco, the former longtime coach at St. Joseph, is in his second year at Holy Spirit. Returnees include defenders Kelly Walsh, Ella Lawler and Julia Bannen, goalie Lauren Mevoli and forwards Megan Erdman and Cianna Cillari. Other key players include defenders Angelik Pali, Nikki Waninger, forward Emma Watson and midfielder Maggie Cella. Riley DeMarco, the coach’s freshman daughter, is a good prospect at midfielder.
“We’ll be possibly a Cinderella team to a lot of teams that play us,” John DeMarco said. “We may catch a few teams. In just one year, I’ve seen a major improvement. There’s a total team effort, and everyone supports and helps each other.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.