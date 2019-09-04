Coach: John DeMarco

2018 record: 2-14-1

Group: S.J. Non-Public

What to watch: The Spartans showed some promise last year and have every player back but one this fall. DeMarco, the former longtime coach at St. Joseph, is in his second year at Holy Spirit. Returnees include defenders Kelly Walsh, Ella Lawler and Julia Bannen, goalie Lauren Mevoli and forwards Megan Erdman and Cianna Cillari. Other key players include defenders Angelik Pali, Nikki Waninger, forward Emma Watson and midfielder Maggie Cella. Riley DeMarco, the coach’s freshman daughter, is a good prospect at midfielder.

“We’ll be possibly a Cinderella team to a lot of teams that play us,” John DeMarco said. “We may catch a few teams. In just one year, I’ve seen a major improvement. There’s a total team effort, and everyone supports and helps each other.”

