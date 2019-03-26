Coach: Nicole Barbieri

Last season’s record: 10-7

Outlook: The Spartans, who are under the guidance of first-year coach Barbieri, lost some seniors to graduation, but returning players, like junior attacker Jolena Cordaso and goaltender Lauren Mevolli, are helping the newcomers improve and play more as a team each practice.

"I am very excited to be coaching a group of amazing and talented athletes," Barbieri said. "I look forward to every game and seeing what this year and conference has in store for us."

