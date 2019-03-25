Coach: Rory Roberts (first year)
What to watch: Holy Spirit was The Press girls crew Team of the Year last spring and will certainly still be strong. Roberts, a longtime Spartans girls assistant coach and a former Holy Spirit and Temple University coxswain, takes over as coach of a team which finished second to Moorestown in 2018 in the Elite 11. The Holy Spirit girls varsity eight was a Press All-Star boat last year. Claira Fucetola, Riley Hackett, Haley Bramante and Mollie Knoff are back from the V8, and Fucetola has been in the boat since her sophomore year. Fucetola, Hackett and coxswain Megan Shober, who was in the junior eight last spring, are the leading seniors. All four rowers from the 2018 varsity four, another Press All-Star boat, have graduated.
“We expect to be really fast this year with a lot of returnees to the varsity eight,” Roberts said. “We want to build off of last year. The goal is always to win the big races.”