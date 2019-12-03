Coach: Sari Carroll (first year)
2018-2019 record: No team
What to watch: The Spartans had a year swimming as a coed team with boys, and now, with greater numbers, once again have a girls team. The 15-member team is nearly all non-seniors. Grace Kaplan, Elle Summers, Halle Burns andd Cassidy Ross are key returnees. Bianca Gambino, Megan Baldwin and Sydney Drexler will add points. Sophie Sobinski, Lauren Tate and Maura McNulty are leading newcomers.
Carroll, long active as a coach in the swimming community, will be a high school head coach for the first time. She was a volunteer assistant for Absegami the last five years.
"We really excited to get started," Carroll said. "They really wanted (to have a girls team) and they're happy to have it. We have a lot of sophomores and juniors, and they'll do well once they work the kinks out. They're talented, and we're expecting the girls to do well."
