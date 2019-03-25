Coach: Mike Giegerich
What to watch: Holy Spirit has only 12 members, but Giegerich intends to have a “small, high-performance team.” The Spartans will run a varsity eight, plus singles, doubles and quads. Seniors are Andrew Buchan and Will Hoffman. Buchan combined in a double with the now-graduated Brett McGettigan to win at States and the Philadelphia City Championships. They were second by less than a half-second in the nationals. Hoffman won in a lightweight double at States and the City Championships. Both crews were Press All-Star boats.
“We’re mixing up what we’ll row,” Giegerich said. “The kids are very committed and working hard for their ultimate goal, to win at Stotesbury and the nationals.”