Region 8 Wrestling Tournament

Ken Sherman, of Holy Spirit High School, defeats Cheney Kinner, of Kingsway, in the 138 lb. division during the Region 8 wrestling tournament at Egg Harbor Township High School, Friday, Feb 22, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Coach: Ralph Paolone (14th season)

2018-19 record: 9-19

Outlook: The Spartans return sophomore Ken Sherman, who will compete at the 138. He finished second in the region last winter and was a state qualifier. Senior Kurt Driscoll (220) placed sixth in the region in 2081-10, and sophomore Sal Palmeri (113) was a district champion.

“This will be one of the best teams I’ve had,” Paolone said. “I think we’ll have a good chance of making the Parochial B finals again.

