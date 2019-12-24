Coach: Ralph Paolone (14th season)
2018-19 record: 9-19
Outlook: The Spartans return sophomore Ken Sherman, who will compete at the 138. He finished second in the region last winter and was a state qualifier. Senior Kurt Driscoll (220) placed sixth in the region in 2081-10, and sophomore Sal Palmeri (113) was a district champion.
“This will be one of the best teams I’ve had,” Paolone said. “I think we’ll have a good chance of making the Parochial B finals again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.