Holy Spirit
Coach: Tim Whitworth
Last Season’s Record: 6-19
2019-20 Prediction: Rebuilding
Key Players: Jules Lynch, 5-7, Sr., G/F; Melody Pugliese, 5-3, Sr., G; Sophia Pasquale, 5-8, Jr., F; Kira Murry, 5-6, Fr., G; Savannah Keaser, 5-5, So., G/F; Maggie Cella, 5-2, So., G.
Outlook: Whitworth, a former Stockton University assistant, takes over as coach. Pugliese and Lynch are the captains and the most experienced. Lynch was the leading scorer last year. Pugliese is quick and athletic. Murry should contribute as a freshman.
