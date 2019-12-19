Ocean City at Holy Spirit girls basketball

The Holy Spirit High School girls basketball team took down Ocean City 32-31 on Tuesday following a lay-up from Jules Lynch with 21 seconds to play. Tuesday, January 16

Holy Spirit

Coach: Tim Whitworth

Last Season’s Record: 6-19

2019-20 Prediction: Rebuilding

Key Players: Jules Lynch, 5-7, Sr., G/F; Melody Pugliese, 5-3, Sr., G; Sophia Pasquale, 5-8, Jr., F; Kira Murry, 5-6, Fr., G; Savannah Keaser, 5-5, So., G/F; Maggie Cella, 5-2, So., G.

Outlook: Whitworth, a former Stockton University assistant, takes over as coach. Pugliese and Lynch are the captains and the most experienced. Lynch was the leading scorer last year. Pugliese is quick and athletic. Murry should contribute as a freshman.

