Coach: Sari Carroll (first year)

2018-19 record: 2-5

What to watch: The Spartans were a coed team last winter due to low numbers but once again have separate boys and girls teams, as they did for nearly two decades. Holy Spirit graduated T.J. Given, who won the Meet of Champions 50-yard freestyle in March. Uderclassmen will lead this season's team.

The Spartans' returnees include Phillip Seeger, Mike Gaguski, Aidan Driscoll and Will Bradley. Twins Diego and Eduardo Taggert will add scoring. Sean Burns and Brad Stroby will join the team after the football season.

Carroll, the new coach of the Holy Spirit boys and girls teams, has coached club swimming at Brigantine Aquatic Center for 15 years. She was a volunteer assistant for the Absegami teams for five years.

"We have 10 kids, and we're hoping to get 12," Carroll said. "Even though the boys team is small, with expect them to be competitive."

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments