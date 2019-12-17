Atlantic City Holy Spirit Basketball

Holy Spirit's Jack Cella shoots a basket against Atlantic City, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2019. (For The Press / VERNON OGRODNEK)

Holy Spirit

Coach: Jamie Gillespie

Last season’s record: 14-12

2019-20 prediction: Contender

Key players: Jack Cella, 5-10, Sr., G; Gavin Gillespie, 6-2, Jr., F; Christian Kalinowski, 6-2, Sr., G; Joe Glenn, 6-8, Sr., C; Henry Rovillard, 6-3, Sr., G; Jack Rovillard, 6-4, Sr., G; Jahmir Smith, 5-8, Fr., G.

Outlook: The Spartans should contend for the division title. Kalinowski averaged 13 points last season and emerged as one of the division’s top players. Glenn averaged 9 points. Cella also had some big games last season.

