Holy Spirit
Coach: Jamie Gillespie
Last season’s record: 14-12
2019-20 prediction: Contender
Key players: Jack Cella, 5-10, Sr., G; Gavin Gillespie, 6-2, Jr., F; Christian Kalinowski, 6-2, Sr., G; Joe Glenn, 6-8, Sr., C; Henry Rovillard, 6-3, Sr., G; Jack Rovillard, 6-4, Sr., G; Jahmir Smith, 5-8, Fr., G.
Outlook: The Spartans should contend for the division title. Kalinowski averaged 13 points last season and emerged as one of the division’s top players. Glenn averaged 9 points. Cella also had some big games last season.
