Coach: Nicole Barbieri
Last season’s record: 10-7
Outlook: The Spartans, who are under the guidance of first-year coach Barbieri, lost some players to graduation, but returning players such as junior attacker Jolena Cordaso and goaltender Lauren Mevolli are helping the newcomers improve and play more as a team at each practice.
“I am very excited to be coaching a group of amazing and talented athletes,” Barbieri said. “I look forward to every game and seeing what this year and conference has in store for us.”