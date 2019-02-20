The Spartans finished 27-3. They won the CAL title and lost to Camden Catholic in the South Jersey Non-Public A final. Forward Ryan Brooks and guard B.J. Bailey were a potent inside/outside combination.

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments