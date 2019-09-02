Coach: Rick Meana (second season)
2018 record: 1-18
Group: S.J. Non-Public B
What to watch: The Spartans will feature some new faces, such as freshman Nicholas Maldonado and Ryan Bailey. Holy Spirit also returns senior Matt Baker, De-Quawn Johnson and Gavin Paolone. Brendan Mackey, a senior, will be the starting goaltender.
“I predict it will be a struggle getting out of the gate, but we have to believe that we are still developing and building,” Meana said.
“If the players who start, end the season healthy and (with) no major injuries, and we can compete and pull out a win or two playing good soccer, that will be a good thing for our program.”
