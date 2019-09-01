Coach: Alicia Downey (100-54-5)

2018 record: 7-10-1

Group: S.J. Non-Public B

What to watch: The Spartans are going to have a strong freshman class, including forward Hailey Mastro, this season. Megan McCully, a senior midfielder, Kat Patitucci, a junior defender, and Morgan Keil, a sophomore goaltender and defender, will help lead the younger players.

“We are a small group this year but a strong one,” Downey said. “I am very excited about the potential this team has and am looking forward to watching this team grow throughout the season.”

