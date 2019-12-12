Anchor Bowl Middle Lower Football

The annual Anchor Bowl Thanksgiving Day football between rivals Middle Township and Lower Cape May Regional, was held Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Lower Cape May Regional High School in Lower Township. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

Absegami: Sean Steward

Atlantic City: Shawn McGraw; Dewayne Johnson

Barnegat: Dominick Aneses; Andrew Vernieri

Bridgeton: Jermaine Bell; Domitris Mosley; Edward Gravely

Buena Regional: Danan Reynolds; Gavin Ancheta

Egg Harbor Township: Michael Carfagno; Stephen Moore;

Hammonton: Hunter McDuff; Ryan Barts; Dalton Cheney

Holy Spirit: Patrick Newman

Lacey Township: Scott Stevens; Bobby Evans; Nick Povia; Mike Kudlacik; Justin Gorski

Lower Cape May: Jonas Lumbrano; Sean Connelly; Wesley Tosto

Mainland Regional: Sam Epstein; Brayden Pohlman;

Milville: Bryson Cox-Patterson; Maurice Smith

Middle Township: David Giulian; Luke Salvo; Matt Marino

St. Augustine: Luke Snyder; Adam Heston

St. Joseph: Tyler Paige

Southern Regional: Will Devane; Seb Cervetto; Cole Robinson

Oakcrest: Amir Cherry; Imaari Andrews

Ocean City: Brendan McGonigle; Brian Beckmann; Mike Williscroft

Pleasantville: Joshua Kotokpo; Kashawn Jamison; Zahir Washington; Marlon Leslie; Jesus Ruiz,

Pinelands Regional: Ed Wilkinson; Connor Harris; Andrew Bartlett

Wildwood: Shyhem Copeland

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments