Absegami: Sean Steward
Atlantic City: Shawn McGraw; Dewayne Johnson
Barnegat: Dominick Aneses; Andrew Vernieri
Bridgeton: Jermaine Bell; Domitris Mosley; Edward Gravely
Buena Regional: Danan Reynolds; Gavin Ancheta
Egg Harbor Township: Michael Carfagno; Stephen Moore;
Hammonton: Hunter McDuff; Ryan Barts; Dalton Cheney
Holy Spirit: Patrick Newman
Lacey Township: Scott Stevens; Bobby Evans; Nick Povia; Mike Kudlacik; Justin Gorski
Lower Cape May: Jonas Lumbrano; Sean Connelly; Wesley Tosto
Mainland Regional: Sam Epstein; Brayden Pohlman;
Milville: Bryson Cox-Patterson; Maurice Smith
Middle Township: David Giulian; Luke Salvo; Matt Marino
St. Augustine: Luke Snyder; Adam Heston
St. Joseph: Tyler Paige
Southern Regional: Will Devane; Seb Cervetto; Cole Robinson
Oakcrest: Amir Cherry; Imaari Andrews
Ocean City: Brendan McGonigle; Brian Beckmann; Mike Williscroft
Pleasantville: Joshua Kotokpo; Kashawn Jamison; Zahir Washington; Marlon Leslie; Jesus Ruiz,
Pinelands Regional: Ed Wilkinson; Connor Harris; Andrew Bartlett
Wildwood: Shyhem Copeland
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.