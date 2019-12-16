Absegami

Makayla Edwards

Atlantic City

Alex Fader

Katie Master

Barnegat

Brooke West

Patricia Tanola

Buena Regional

Karlie Byrd

Cedar Creek

Brielle Curtin

Gabbie Luko

Cumberland Regional

Laura Bowen

Egg Harbor Township

Alexis Gray

Rebecca Macchia

Hammonton

Lexi Derosa

Lacey Township

Haley Billhardt

Lower Cape May Regional

Sabrina Faulkner

Mainland Regional

Fiona Karol

Middle Township

Alexis Frank

Millville

Lauren Cox

Alicia Slimmer

Oakcrest

Emily Tunney

Savannah Masker

Ocean City

Grace Burke

Olivia Vanesko

Pinelands Regional

Karianna Eagle

Jamilyn Hawkins

Southern Regional

Kaitlyn O'Boyle

Maddy Brown

Vineland

Tamira Lopez

Abigail Maines

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments