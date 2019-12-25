Riley Cooper

Philadelphia Eagles' Riley Cooper walks the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

• The Eagles' unlikely playoff berth and double-doink win over the Bears in the wild-card round following last season.

• Foles' taking over for the injured Michael Vick in 2013 and throwing just two interceptions to go with 27 touchdown passes and eight wins in 10 regular-season starts.

• Jackson's release in 2014, after he completed his best season as a pro.

• Fellow WR Riley Cooper, suspended during the 2013 preseason after making a racist comment at a concert, was given a rich contract extension instead.

• Kelly's firing with one game to go in the 2015 season.

• Roseman's restoration to football czar in 2016 and his being part of the search committee that identified Pederson as their best choice for coach.

Tags

Load comments