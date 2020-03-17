Absegami

Jack Devlin

Tyler Foulke

Isaac Ingram

Quinn McLaughlin

Rodney McNeill Jr.

Corbin Saul

Mikal Taylor

Barnegat

Mason Bayer

Michael DiPianta

Buena Regional

Danny DiGiovacchino

Sammy Drogo

Luke Maxwell

Cumberland Regional

Irving Gandy

Egg Harbor Township

Sean Dever

Jack Schiavo

Hammonton

Max Elton

Ryan Figueroa

Phillip Mahran

Santino Pontarelli

Holy Spirit

Kurt Driscoll

Sal Palmeri

Gavin Paolone

Lacey Township

Jackson Brandt

Vincent Ceglie

Mason Heck

Colin Rolak

Lower Cape May Regional

Christian Campanaro

Sean Connelly

David Tosto

Wesley Tosto

Mainland Regional

Samuel Epstein

Shaquan Henry

Middle Township

Michael Adelizzi

Evan Dugan

Jadan Farrow

David Giulian

Karl Giulian

Alick Killian

Millville

Anthony Romero

Jaydan Wright

Ocean City 

Charley Cossaboone

Nick Sannino

Oakcrest

David Flippen

Frank Gabriel

Hogan Horsey

Pinelands Regional

Mason Livio

Gavin Stewart

Southern Regional

Stephen Jennings

Pat Iacoves

St. Augustine Prep

Will Bumbernick

Ryan DeFoney

Alex Marshall

Trey McLeer

Kaden Naame

Jack Slotnick

Dennis Virelli

St. Joseph

Bryan Butkus

Vineland

Gabe Baldosaro

Dave Dutra

​Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Tags

Load comments