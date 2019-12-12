Absegami
Kingsley Nomah
ACIT
Chris Benedek
Jeffrey Sanchez- Gonzalez
Atlantic City
Fabian Valdieviezo
Barnegat
Grady Edwards
Sean Toner
Matt White
Bridgeton
Victor Salas
Buena Regional
Michael Blasberg
Ross Ennis
Cape May Tech
Lucas Gehring
Zach Kershaw
Anthony Paluch
Cedar Creek
David Bieniakowski
Austin Gross
Cumberland Regional
Miguel Flores
Michael Hamlyn
Egg Harbor Township
Nathan Biersbach
Cole Gordon
Tyler Weller
Hammonton
Tom Dawson
Cole Gambone
Holy Spirit
Matthew Baker
Lacey Township
Kody Besser
Mike Cyphers
Lower Cape May Regional
Mark Ryan
T.J. Shoffler
Mainland Regional
Zach Matik
Middle Township
Max Gilbert
Braiden Scarpa
Millville
Josh Dion
Treshan Stevenson
Oakcrest
Colin Veltri
Ocean City
John Lindsay
Ori Levy-Smith
Pinelands Regional
Tony Aguilar
Johnny Hart
Nathan Szwed
Pleasantville
Jeffrey Delgadillo
Ricardo Exantus
Abdiel Gonzalez
Randy Monroy
Southern Regional
Ryan Leavitt
Nico Leonard
St. Augustine Prep
Mike Balestriere
CJ Ottinger
Vineland
David Fanucci
Denis Maguire
Wildwood Catholic
Connor Farrell
Matt Vodges
Wildwood
Erubey Sanchez
Corlen Vallese
