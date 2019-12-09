Absegami
Gianna Hafner
Rebecca Silipena
ACIT
Gabriella Cotto
Hailey Hass
Atlantic City
Madison Brestle
Gabrielle Hendri
Barnegat
Izzy Guiro
Jill Jankowski
Bridgeton
Trinity Baganti
Buena Regional
Olivia Dortu
Gabby D’Ottavio
Mannetta McAvaddy
Cape May Tech
Paige Dooley
Cedar Creek
Abby McGinley
Corinne Morgan
Cumberland Regional
Taryn Richie
Jordana Kelly
Egg Harbor Township
Lauren Baxter
Lauren Ebner
Hammonton
Remy Smith
Alyssa Carr
Alyssa Petulla
Holy Spirit
Morgan Keil
Megan McCully
Melody Pugliese
Lacey Township
Juliana Rettino
Kelly Weaver
Lower Cape May Regional
Jordan Dougherty
Chole Lawler
Mainland Regional
Gina Geraci
Sydney Kaes
Lila Schoen
Middle Township
Mia Rafter
Millville
Mary Greco
Jayme Sooy
Oakcrest
Gabriella Corchiani
Hannah Curcio
Ocean City
Hannah Keane
Kasey McDonnell
Paige Panico
Kelsey White
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Carly Oliva
Mia Rudolph
Pinelands Regional
Brenna DeVoe
Pleasantville
Lidia Orellana
Southern Regional
Karagan Bulger
Brooke Kline
St. Joseph
Alena DeAntonellis
Marissa DiGerolamo
Vineland
Savanna Gant
Delaney Fisher
Wildwood Catholic
Ivy Bolle
Riley Kane
Wildwood
Jeishka Hernandez
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.