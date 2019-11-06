“My experience in the USAF was life-changing, and I’m proud to have had the opportunity to serve my country.”
John Armato, Buena, Air Force Richland E-4, “buck sergeant”
Louis C. Barbetto, Egg Harbor City, Army, sergeant
Drafted into the U.S. Army and fought on the front lines of Omaha Beach on D-Day as a radio operator-Morse code interpreter in the 83rd Infantry.
Henri J Bedard, North Wildwood, Army, Champlain Chevalier of the French Legion of Honor
A member of the 705 Tank Destroyer Battalion. He received five battle stars and the Presidential Unit Citation, (the highest honor a unit could receive for participating in the Battle of Bastogne).
Anthony Breder, Egg Harbor City, Army, PFC June 1941-November 1945.
Leon Bryant, Galloway, Air Force, staff sergeant
“The biggest job you’ll ever have — to lead men into combat.”
James F. Cali, Galloway, Army, captain
“No matter what your military occupational specialty is, in the Marine Corps every marine is first and foremost a rifleman, from the commandant on down to the private.”
John Capasso (Sr), Linwood, Marine Corps, sergeant
Charles Contini, Egg Harbor Township, Air Force, airman first class 1962 to 1966.
Carl J. Croat, entered the Army in 1942 and was released as a prisoner of war in 1944. He was with the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles.
Anthony De Angelis, Villas, Army, chief warrant officer W2
William F. DeFrates, Haddon Heights, Army Audubon T-5 corporal — 10th Armored Division
Awarded Silver Star in 1945 for aggressiveness and courage under fire.
James Dickerson, Atlantic City, Army, technical sergeant
John Dogan, Egg Harbor City, Army 1942-1945
Leonard Dworsky, Northfield, Army, corporal (T)
James J. Flynn, Wildwood, Army, staff sergeant
“Once a Marine, Always a Marine!” “Always Faithful; Semper Fi!”
Michael Jerome Fowlkes, Penssacola, Florida, and Pleasantville, Marine Corps, major (O-4)
David Fowlkes, Pleasantville, Army, Private First Class, 2 years (1952-1954). Served in battalion headquarters as battalion clerk.
Friedenberg received a Silver Star for his heroism on Omaha Beach on D-Day. It was there that Friedenberg entered a mine field five times, retrieving a wounded soldier each time. Friedenberg received a second Silver Star for his heroism in evacuating and rendering first aid to wounded soldiers while under heavy machine gun and mortar fire in Munsterbusch, Germany.
Bernard I. Friedenberg, Margate and Atlantic City, Army, Staff Sargeant
“Have never regretted a minute of my time in the service. It’s one of my proudest accomplishments. Hard to believe it’ s been over 50 years. Still flying my flag every day.”
Nick Frontuto, Galloway township, Air Force, airman first class
Roland “Rocky” Gannon, Ocean City, Air Force, lieutenant colonel.
Daniel David Jones, Northfield, Navy, E-3, June 7, 1971 to April 18, 1972.
William Kaenzig Cologne, Marine Corps, lieutenant colonel, World War II, Korean War, numerous other short term deployments for 26 more years.
Amos Leister, Egg Harbor Township, Navy Petty Officer, overseas deployments in Algiers, North Africa; Japan. He was a witness to the aftermath of bombing of Nagasaki and Hiroshima.
Flew Black Cat night flights in the South China Seas from Vietnam to Hong Kong, China.
Francis “Frank” Rapp, Ocean City, Navy, Pennsylvania, lieutenant
Kevin J. O’Brien, Absecon, served honorably and with distinction in the Navy for 25 years, retired as a chief petty officer (E-7).
Awarded the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, two Meritorious Service Medals, 13 Air Medals, Commendation Medal and numerous other awards and decorations.
James Roche, Egg Harbor Township, Air Force, Colonel, entered the A.F. from the Bronx, N.Y.
“I know what it’s like to be cold and I know what its like to be hungry.”
Charles S. Sandman, Jr., Army, Lower Township, Cape May, Flight Officer/Lieutenant
Received the Distinguished Service medal combat citation.
Victor Scaranda, Galloway Township, Navy, E-3
He was single in 1950 and felt the single men should serve on the front lines and let some married men with families be spared.
Albert Schollenberger, Egg Harbor City, Navy, builder second class petty officer
Herb was one of the first ships to go to post-war Japan and China. He was discharged after 2-years of service. At 93, he is still active in Longport American Legion Post 469.
Herbert Stern, Longport, Navy electronic technicians mate 2/C
Harry E. Stocker, Rio Grande, Navy, 1942
Received two purple hearts and three air medals. He later became a lieutenant in the NYC Police.
James Wallace Palm Beach Gardens FL, Air Force, staff sergeant 1942-1944
Edmond White, Mays Landing, Marine Corps, Philadelphia, CP1 1967 thru 1973
