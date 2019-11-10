While Charles Oglesby Jr.’s tour overseas was scheduled to last six months, he soon got stop-lossed, which pulled him into a second tour for an additional nine months.
In the U.S. military, stop-loss is when a service member is put on an involuntary extension during their tour beyond their scheduled return date, according to the Federation of American Scientists.
In 2000 at the age of 21, the Egg Harbor Township resident enlisted in the Army and served two tours in the Middle East from 2003 to 2004 with the 253rd Transportation Company.
“The order said there were weapons of mass destruction,” he said. “So we were part of that support team to find and track the WMDs and get them out of there.”
Throughout his two tours, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, Oglesby spent a total of 15 months overseas traveling around Iraq and Kuwait.
His day-to-day duties included transferring weapons that were captured and transferring soldiers and supplies. He also stood watch at night, guarding a military camp.
“Another battalion might need some help or might need some more trucks,” he said. “So we were escorting troops and taking different materials to different bases. We got the opportunity to stay to the next tour.”
But even though he looked at the extended tour as an opportunity, he still missed home.
“It was tough, it was a tough time over there,” he said. “We were blessed that our unit made it back with zero casualties. We had a bunch of successful missions, but it was a tough time adjusting to the dangers over there. It was just a crazy environment.”
His biggest takeaway, though, was the brotherhood he formed with his fellow soldiers.
“And knowing that you were there for a purpose,” he added. “And protecting your fellow soldier, all that stuff really sticks true.”
In 2010, Oglesby was discharged from the Army as a sergeant before continuing his education and starting a family. The veteran holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Stockton University and a master’s degree in psychology with a specialization in applied behavior analysis from Capella University.
Today, the 40-year-old is a clinical associate for autistic children and works with school districts in the tri-state area. He’s a father of four, has a wife of 14 years and serves on the Egg Harbor Township Veterans Advisory Board.
His favorite part about being in the military was the skills he learned and the personal growth he experienced while fighting for his country.
“It really matured me at a time that I needed it most,” he said. “It kind of woke me up and made me feel like I had a purpose.”
He also applies some of the lessons and skills he learned in the Army to his day-to-day life, including how he handles his responsibilities.
“I know people depend on me to do a good job ... a great job, so the Army really pushes me to do that,” he said.
He still folds his bedsheets a certain way and makes sure the sheets have tight corners.
“I manage kind of militarily,” he said. “Not that I’m tough on people, but I set standards. I don’t mind if you talk while you’re working, but work while you talk.”
What sticks out to him the most during his time in the Army is the feeling of family he created with his fellow soldiers. He doesn’t see them a lot, but when his unit does get together it’s like no time has passed.
He’s also thankful for the opportunity the military has granted him, in more ways than one.
“I believe all U.S. citizens should (do) some span of civil service,” he said. “I was able to utilize the military GI bill to continue my education. The military is a great opportunity to serve your country while pursuing your educational goals. This opportunity can help kids who want a degree but not the immense student debt that typically comes with that education.”
