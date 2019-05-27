Before the boardwalks were packed with families and the beaches crowded with sunbathers, Memorial Day weekend started on an appropriately somber note, with ceremonies in South Jersey paying reverence to service members killed in action.
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson put it simply.
“We would not be able to enjoy the picnics and barbeques, parades and gatherings with friends and family if not for those who have bravely served to protect our country and our freedom,” Levinson said.
On Thursday, led by Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps members at the school, students at Southern Regional High School and Southern Regional Middle School in Manahawkin planted 6,997 flags on the high school’s front lawn — one for every service member killed in action in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
The tradition started in 2010. JROTC cadet Maddy Brown, a 16-year-old sophomore, was participating in her second “Field of Flags” ceremony.
“For us to have this opportunity to kind of honor these people is a good thing for us to do,” Brown said.
U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Aubrey Vasquez, 40, is the aerospace science instructor for the high school and helps lead the JROTC. It was his first year at the high schoo,l and he found the display moving since he knows service members killed in action, he said.
“The weight behind all these flags being out here means just a chance for each and every one of us to remember the fallen servicemen and women that have passed away since Sept. 11,” Vasquez said. “It’s a deeper meaning than just putting flags down. There’s a name that belongs to each and every one of these (flags).”
Cars driving by honked their approval as the sea of American flags steadily grew.
Similarly, on Wednesday, Boy Scouts planted some 5,000 American flags by headstones in the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. That was in preparation for Friday’s 35th annual Veterans Memorial Program at the cemetery, anchored by a keystone address given by retired Air Force Gen. Mark Loeben, of Galloway Township.
“Our historians are still unsure of how many died in our own Civil War. It might, then, be impossible to recognize and thank every fallen hero. But please allow me to do my best to mention just a few,” Loeben said before reciting a list of men and women who died in wars overseas.
The ceremony included showings by the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Color Guard, the Atlantic County Corrections Officers’ Honor Guard, and the Atlantic City Fire Department Sandpipers’ Pipes and Drums. A presentation of a memorial wreath anchored the proceedings.
“So many were asked to give their lives for our nation, for our freedom. How do we honor their sacrifices?” Loeben asked at the cemetery in Atlantic County Park.
If they were here to answer, he said, they might ask us to “savor the sweet scent of liberty.”
“Love each other and make every day count,” Loeben said. “Enjoy the communion of your fellow Americans because each and every one of you is a beneficiary. You are each an heir to the legacy of sacrifice and service that our lives represent.”