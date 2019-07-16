ATLANTIC CITY- If a picture tells a thousand words, the storied faces of American veterans could write a novel.
The traveling Smithsonian exhibit, "100 Faces of War" presents the oil portraits of 100 service members every military branch.
"Through these paintings viewers will come to know the stories of men and women from across the country who represent them in all branches of the United States military,” said Micheal Cagno, executive director of the Noyes. "The exhibit is a uniquely personal view of those who serve."
Coupled with unedited harrowing first-hand accounts of war, each face represents the full, bare, and unabashed weight of the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“We are proud to co-sponsor an exhibit that highlights the work and sacrifice of our military," said Jason Babin, Director of Military and Veteran Affairs at Stockton University. "We invite the public to come celebrate the men and women who continue to protect the freedoms Americans hold dear.”
The free exhibit opened July 10 and will run through October 6 at Stockton University's Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave. in Atlantic City
Hours are 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Schools and other groups are invited to schedule free tours.
For more information regarding the Noyes Arts Garage, contact the gallery at 609 626-3805, or contact Saskia Schmidt, Noyes Director of Education, at 609 626-3420, or go to artsgarageac.com.