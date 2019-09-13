Honoring our veterans

Military service is among the most meaningful ways to protect American democracy. Generations of men and women form a core part of this nation’s identity: sacrifice to uphold the freedom of others.

The Press of Atlantic City wants to honor them by asking veterans to share their stories. If you are a veteran and would like to participate, fill out the fields at PressofAC.com/honoring-our-veterans/honoring_our_heroes. All submissions will be included in a photo gallery at PressofAC.com that highlights veterans who served from World War II onward. The Press also will profile some of those veterans in a special section that will be included in the Nov. 10 edition.

The deadline for all submissions is Oct. 18.

Tags

Load comments