Where to find it:
1044 W. Rio Grande Ave, Wildwood
What to know:
Every time I think I have found the most shacky of seafood shacks, I stumble upon another that seems to top the last one. On a recent trip to Wildwood, some friends and I stopped in at Hooked Up Seafood, a picturesque spot right on the water off Route 47. We pulled off the road quickly and somehow — through a combination of cat-like reflexes and dumb luck — managed to not run over a large and seemingly fearless Vietnamese family that insisted on cracking their crabs in the midst of one of the most dangerous and overcrowded parking lots I have seen outside of an Eagles tailgate. With that tragedy averted, my companions and I employed a divide-and-conquer strategy in which I went up and ordered from the window while the rest of our party laid claim to one of the highly coveted picnic tables that overlook the marsh. What arrived a few minutes later was arguably the best collection of seafood dishes I have had so far.
What to try:
Seared swordfish sandwich: In a group of superb seafood dishes, this managed to be the standout. A massive swordfish steak served on a simple bun (to which I added tartar sauce) with lettuce and a fresh Jersey tomato, this sandwich defined what makes seafood great — simple preparation and fresh ingredients that combine to create amazing flavors. This sandwich would be reason enough for me to make a return trip.
Fried seafood combo: A good mix, the batter worked best on the shrimp which were golden and utterly delicious. The fried fish (the menu doesn’t say what type of fish it is, but tasted like cod to me) was also good, but the batter got a bit soggy, causing it to fall off. The crab cake was good, and loaded with fresh crab right from the Delaware Bay. French fries were superb and perfect for dunking in tartar sauce.
Fish tacos: These fish tacos were closer to the size of a burrito, and you get two per order, so it’s a lot of food. A soft tortilla filled with batter-fried fish and a knock-your-socks-off pineapple-mango slaw.
Onion rings: Homemade, dunked in batter. A perfect side dish.