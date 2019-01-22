Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We were at a friend’s house and she had an all-in-one type shower curtain with a liner and big circles that had a slit on top, so you didn’t even need hooks. She couldn’t remember where she purchased it at. Can you find me one? Hers was solid white, but I would like a color. — Cindy and Dave B., Ocean View
Dear Cindy and Dave: Kohl’s sells a large selection of hookless shower curtains with the liner all-in-one style, regularly $59.99, on sale until Sunday for $39.99. Use the code MITTENS30 and save an additional 30 percent off, making your cost $28. They also have additional replacement liners regularly, $17.99, on sale for $11.99, $8.40 with coupon code.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am trying to find Jimmy Dean’s country mild sausage. I was getting it locally in Vineland at two different stores. However, now both stores are not carrying it anymore. I was wondering if there are other stores that handle it outside my area? — Sue
Dear Sue: According to Jimmydean.com, Family Dollar, Walmart, Walgreens, Bottios, ShopRite and Dollar General, all in Vineland, carry the country mild sausage. However, if not, you can order online from the website. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are big sport spectators for our three kids’ ball games. We saw these cool chairs with a side table people had. Where can I get them? — Jessie & Gene L.
Dear Jessie & Gene: Harbor Freight Tools sells a Foldable Aluminum Sports Chair that has storage pockets on one side and a folding tray on the other side that you can put up or leave down. They are regularly $49.99, on sale for $27.99 and use code 43386624 or the coupon in Parade from Sunday’s Press to save an additional 20 percent, making your cost $22.59 each.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Fresh Express spinach, garden salad or cole slaw: $1 each.
• Family pack boneless, skinless chicken breast: $1.88 per pound.
• 2-pound bag of 26- to 30-count shrimp: $9.98.
• Celery, two pounds of yellow onions or a five-pack of garlic: $1 each.
• General Mills cereal: $1.69 each, if you buy four boxes.
• Fisherman’s Net salmon filet: $7.99 per pound.
ShopRite
• All 52-ounce laundry detergent: $1.99 with digital coupon.
• Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps: $1.99.
• Pompeian 48-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $7.99.
• Chock Full O’Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $4.99.
• ShopRite 8-ounce cream cheese: 99 cents.
• Siempre 30-count tortillas: 99 cents.
Tips
• Parent’s Choice 70 pack of training pants diapers Paw Patrol pattern is $19.97 at Walmart.
• All Valentine ribbon and decor is 40 percent off at Michaels.
• Get a LG Smart 55-inch LED 4K UHD TV for $399.99 at Best Buy.
• Croft & Barrow, SONOMA Goods for Life, or SO pajama sets for women, regularly $40, on sale for $15.99 at Kohl’s. Save an additional 30 percent with coupon code MITTENS30.
• Bic 12-pack of Round Stic Grip ballpoint pens is 99 cents at Staples. Limit five packs.
• Valentine hearts and plush with candy items are 25 percent off at Rite Aid.
• Belkin electronics and accessories are 25 percent off at Walgreens.
• Kleenex facial tissues are 99 cents at CVS.
• Hisense Roku 55-inch 4K UHD Roku HDR TV is $299.99 at Target.
• Auto jumper cables are $16.29 at Advance Auto Parts.
• Diamond NOW in-stock cabinets are 20 percent off at Lowe’s when purchasing $400 or more. In stock tile is also 20 percent off if you purchase $100 or more.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.