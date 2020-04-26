Paul Sacco

St. Joseph High School football coach Paul Sacco, at the football field, in Hammonton, Friday, April 24, 2020. Sacco has coached for over 30 years and won over 300 games. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Despite possible closing, Sacco still has hope for St. Joe's: When the Diocese of Camden first announced St. Joseph High School's closing, the fate of 65-year-old football coach Paul Sacco was the first thing many South Jersey sports fans thought of.

Catholic school closings in South Jersey follow national trend: The Wildwood community is rallying for the second time in a decade to save its Catholic schools, two of the five schools the Camden Diocese said last week would close in June due to “dwindling community support” in enrollment and fundraising.

Atlantic City's finances 'uncertain' as coronavirus cripples economy: “We’re in pretty good shape for months to come, which is a stark contrast from where the city was just a few short years ago,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said. “We’re keeping an eye on the future, including next year."

Zoom 'birthday party' held for missing Dulce Maria Alavez: Led by Alavez family spokeswoman Jackie Rodriguez, as many as 18 people joined the video chat to celebrate the Bridgeton girl's 6th birthday.

High school players missing out on milestones, records: Buena Regional High School senior Bridgette Gilliano is just three hits away from the school's all-time softball record. Had her final season not been canceled, she likely would have broken that record.

Bridgette Gilliano

Buena Regional softball player Bridgette Gilliano, a senior shortstop, and her teammates and coaches put together a 59-second TikTok video that shows them having a virtual catch. It gained thousands of views in its first 24 hours online. Below, senior infielder Gabby D’Ottavio.

