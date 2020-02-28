Horace J. Bryant Jr., who lived in Atlantic City for 44 years, was an African American civil rights activist.
In 1969, Gov. Richard Hughes made Bryant the state's first black cabinet member when he was appointed head of the Department of Banking and Insurance.
Bryant was elected as an Atlantic City commissioner in 1972 and won a second term in 1976.
He founded the Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority and served as president of the Northside Union League Federal Credit Union.
He died in 1983 at age 74.
