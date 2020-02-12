New Jersey’s largest health insurer, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, announced Tuesday that Gary D. St. Hilaire will succeed Kevin P. Conlin as president and chief executive.
When the change takes effect April 6, Conlin, who was appointed CEO in 2017, will become executive chairman.
St. Hilaire is currently president and CEO of Capital Blue Cross, a Harrisburg company that sells insurance in 21 counties in Central Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley. St. Hilaire joined Capital in 2005 as chief financial officer and became president in 2010 before taking the top job two years later.
Ford recalls over 240K vehicles to fix suspension problem: Ford is recalling over 240,000 SUVs and cars worldwide because a suspension part can fracture and increase the risk of a crash.
The recall covers the Ford Flex, Taurus police car, Taurus SHO and Lincoln MKT from the 2013 through 2018 model years. Most of the recalled vehicles are in North America. Ford says if the suspension moves a lot on the vehicles, the rear toe links can fracture. Toe links help keep the rear suspension stable and the tires on the pavement.
U.S. on track for first $1 trillion budget deficit since 2012: The U.S. budget deficit through the first four months of this budget year is up 19% from the same period a year ago, putting the country on track to record its first $1 trillion deficit since 2012. The Treasury Department said Wednesday in its monthly budget report that the deficit from October through January was $389.2 billion, up $78.9 billion from the same period last year. The deficit reflected government spending that has grown 10.3% this budget year while revenues were up only 6.1%. For January, the deficit totaled $32.6 billion, compared to a surplus a year ago of $8.68 billion.
BP lays out long-term ambition to achieve net-zero emissions: Energy producer BP said Wednesday it wants to eliminate or offset all carbon emissions from its operations and the oil and gas it sells to customers by 2050, an ambitious target born out of pressure to help combat climate change and keep making money.
— From our wire services
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.