The U.S. House voted Thursday to reauthorize the New Jersey Coastal Heritage Trail, a road that stretches from Perth Amboy to Cape May along many historic sites. It has been without a dedicated steward since 2011, when the last authorization lapsed.
The bill moves to the Senate next. If passed and signed, the authorization would last until 2025, and make the trail eligible for federal funding.
The Trail was established in 1988; it’s some 300 miles long, and passes wildlife refuges, lighthouses, a Civil War fort, and more. Previously, the National Park Service oversaw the Trail’s operations.
The bill was introduced by Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R-2nd.
“The New Jersey Coastal Heritage Trail incorporates some of the state’s most popular destinations, providing additional support to local businesses and communities that rely on tourism dollars,” LoBiondo said. “Furthermore, it provides a sense of pride for local residents. Put simply, this legislation is about tourism, local economic opportunities and our state’s shared history.”