Suzanne Whang, whose smooth, calm voice provided the narration for HGTV’s “House Hunters” for years, has died. She was 57.
Her Tuesday death was confirmed Friday by her longtime agent, Eddie Culbertson. Whang first gained fame as the on-screen host of the show, where anxious home buyers are shown trying to choose between three potential options. Later, she was moved to the narration role only, but her recognizable voice was as much a draw as the homes.
Culbertson says Whang was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and in 2011 was told she would not live a year. She beat the disease for years until it returned in October 2018.
Whitehead, James novels on longlist: Colson Whitehead’s brutal narrative of a boys’ reform school, “The Nickel Boys,” and Marlon James’ fantasy epic “Black Leopard, Red Wolf” are among the works chosen by judges for the fiction longlist of the National Book Awards.
Others on the list of 10 include Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s comic novel “Fleishman Is in Trouble” and the immigrant stories “The Other Americans,” by Laila Lalami, and “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” the first novel by the poet Ocean Vuong.
Friday’s announcement caps a week in which the National Book Foundation also unveiled longlists for nonfiction, translation, young people’s literature and poetry. The lists will be narrowed to five in each category on Oct. 8. Winners will be announced during a Nov. 20 dinner ceremony in New York City.
Makeup artist sues Charlie Rose: The former chief makeup artist at Charlie Rose’s interview show is suing him and saying the disgraced television journalist ran a “toxic work environment” for women.
Gina Riggi said she worked for 22 years for Rose and Bloomberg, the company where his Manhattan studio was located.
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.