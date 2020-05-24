South Jersey religious institutions preparing to welcome back believers: Houses of worship for all different religions have not had the public within their walls since the start of spring.
Pandemic paves way for grading changes in final months of school: As the 2019-20 school year draws to a close, parents in many towns across the state may notice changes to their child’s report card as districts have had to decide just how to evaluate students under unprecedented circumstances.
Local coaches doing their best to make the most of seniors' final moments: The coronavirus pandemic ruined the spring season, taking away the last chance for seniors to compete in high school and make lasting memories.
Martin Truex Jr. looking for first win of 2020 at Coca-Cola 600: On Sunday, Stafford Township native Truex will defend his title in one of auto racing’s marquee events — the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.
PHOTOS from the Atlantic City beach on Memorial Day weekend: Take a look at the season's opening weekend.
