... That's all it takes to become a citizen scientist by recording your rain, snow, hail and all precipitation observations by joining the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, or CoCoRaHS.
Meet Dan Forshaw. Dan lives in Somers Point.
With more time at home, he just started volunteering with CoCoRaHS. CoCoRaHS is the largest network of it's kind in America. And Jersey could use a few more people.
All's it takes is a yard with no obstructions near you. The Press has been kind enough to let me install our gauge next to the building. From there, you read what the rain gauge says and put it in the app, simple as that. When it snows (*laughing at our record low snowfall*), just use standard measuring practices to find the total and also send it in.
New Jersey could use a few more observers, especially in Cumberland County. That being said, numbers have been growing and growing.
That's thanks to people like Dan. Hopefully you can, too.
Get your local South Jersey video forecast
Answers to last week's Meteorological Mastermind Trivia (in bold)
Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol Chief Randy Townsend was born and lives in this LBI town? Surf City
Townsend says consistent summer weather really settles in during Mid-June?
Townsend says COVID-19 has led to 30% more/less applicants that last year for Beach Patrol?
Bring in the good vibes, both with summer and by getting all three questions right. Listen or watch Something in the Air.
So, how'd you do?
Nothing right: Keep reading the newsletter, you'll get it, I promise.
1 right: The sun's rising, you're just not high in the sky yet.
2 right: Weather warrior.
3 right: Weather wizard.
#MDWDoublePlay Recap
From Bruce to Al Alberts, there was not shortage of Jersey tunes to rock out, rap along or kick back to thanks to the #MDWDoublePlay. From bayshore (what's up Greenwich?) to seashore, shore leaders had no shortage of songs to cruise along the coast do.
We even had one Mayor of a Cape May County town, who's a County Freeholder and who also reminds you to smile in his city, to do a little karaoke for us, too.
With Memorial Day weekend, and it's pretty.. junky weather behind us, we're back to the #CupOfJoeAtHome and Jersey Swag of the day.
Are you a Meteorological Mastermind? Let's see what you've learned this week.
In 2011, Jersey's record yearly rainfall total was broken by a CoCoRaHS observer in West Milford with ______ inches?
You can only be a CoCoRaHS observer if you commit to reporting once a day, every day? True / False
Between the date used in the article on May 2020 to the date used in May 2018, there has been a ____% increase in CoCoRaHS observers in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
Be a Meteorological Mastermind by finding the answers to the questions, here. While you're there you can be a Meteorological Mastermind by joining CoCoRaHS!
Coming Up...
Between Tropical Storms Arthur and Bertha, I don't blame you for thinking that hurricane season already started. However, we still have until June 1 for it to become official. The National Hurricane Season has four improvements and changes to the way things will be done for the 2020 storm names. Some are some, but one I believe is very important. Look for that article next week online and in The Press.
Front Fact
Tropical Storm Bertha made 2020 just the sixth time on record to have two tropical storm or greater storms form in the Atlantic Hurricane basin before the official June 1 start. Records go back constantly through the 1900s and then here and there back to the 1700s, when only storms sailing through the seas would know if a tropical system blew or not.
Be a part of South Jersey weather
What's your two favorite songs to sing along the shore to? Tell me on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
