Night in Venice Ocean City (copy)

The Annual Ocean City Night in Venice was held Saturday July 28, 2018, with this years theme 80's TV. Houses in the Snug Harbor lagoon between 8th and 9th Streets decorated to the theme. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

High tide at the 9th Street Bridge will be at 6:44 p.m. at a height of 4.4 feet about mean lower low water. Seas will be one foot or less. 

In other words, smooth sailing. 

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Load comments