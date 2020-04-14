While Monday was known for its wind, soaking rains drenched South Jersey as well. Through Sunday, all of southeastern New Jersey was between 51% and 75% below their rainfall average, month to date. 

Ppecipitation Departures

Precipitation departures, month to date, as of April 12. 

Rainfall totals are from the New Jersey Mesonet and reported from the National Weather Service. 

