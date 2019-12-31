The Philadelphia Eagles' season isn't over, but the regular season is done.
Now that we've got a 16-game sample size, we'll take a look at how each Eagles draft pick from this year performed during their first season.
The Eagles drafted five players in April's NFL draft, and they've gotten mixed results through their first seasons.
Here's how each drafted player did, and if any notable players were drafted immediately after them.
Andre Dillard, No. 22 overall
The offensive tackle out of Washington State spent his first season primarily as a backup and played quite well when Jason Peters missed three games with a knee injury midway through the year.
But Dillard had a catastrophic afternoon against the Seattle Seahawks in relief of Lane Johnson, leading to his getting benched during the 17-9 loss.
When Johnson went down with a high-ankle sprain in Week 14, Halapoulivaati Vaitai was named the right tackle in his stead over Dillard, who has played left tackle his whole life and compared switching sides to writing an important essay with your nondominant hand.
Regardless, Dillard has a lot of potential on the left side. It's a premium position, and it's getting harder to find two solid offensive tackles with the way the NFL is going, it seems.
That, coupled with Peters' eventual retirement looming (whenever that might be) made the selection of Dillard a good choice. The Eagles have an organizational philosophy of building along the offensive and defensive lines first and foremost, and Dillard has a chance to be a very good starter who can stymie opposing pass rushers and keep Carson Wentz clean.
Notable player drafted afterward: Ravens WR Marquis Brown (No. 25).
Grade: B+
Miles Sanders, No. 53 overall
Sanders' first half of the year was spent mostly as a complementary runner and a big-play threat as a receiver out of the backfield, but he seemingly has improved with each game. He has become one of the best offensive rookies in the class, if not the best when you consider his impact on the offense he's in.
He had a class-high 1,327 yards from scrimmage, which includes rushing and receiving yards, edging Oakland Raiders first-round pick Josh Jacobs in Week 17. The only reason he doesn't get an A-plus is because you could argue that moving up for Titans receiver A.J. Brown would've made a greater impact on the Eagles' receiver-desperate offense.
Notable player drafted just before: Titans WR A.J. Brown (No. 51).
Grade: A
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, No. 57 overall
Even though plenty of mid-round wideouts have put up big numbers this season, Arcega-Whiteside has struggled to make an impact as a rookie.
He has shown a few flashes of potential as a physical receiver capable of making contested catches recently, but his production isn't nearly as high as you'd expect considering the state of the Eagles' wide receiving corps.
It's fair to say that Arcega-Whiteside probably was not expected to play a major role this season after he started the year backing up Alshon Jeffery, but it's still staggering to see so many young receivers drafted after him playing so much better. The jury is still out, but the early returns aren't good.
Notable players drafted afterward: Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf, Washington WR Terry McLaurin, Giants WR Darius Slayton.
Grade: D
Shareef Miller, No. 138 overall
It's too early to make a call on this one. Fourth-round picks typically take longer than one season to become contributors on good teams, and Miller fits that description. He didn't show much in training camp and made the roster as a developmental player who was only active as a special-teamer once all year.
In a perfect world, Miller would have shown more in training camp and been in the defensive end rotation, but it's too soon to say definitively whether the pick was good or not.
Notable player drafted afterward: 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw (No. 148).
Grade: C
Clayton Thorson, No. 167 overall
This one is quite easy. Thorson was very unimpressive in camp and was cut at the end of the preseason. He spent the year on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad, which I imagine wasn't very useful to the Eagles.
Notable player drafted afterward: Giants WR Darius Slayton.
Grade: F
