Anyone is welcome, even with children in toe. Children over the age of 4 are required to have a ticket, however Vans Warped Tour highly suggests that that younger children stay home based on the nature of the event.
Tickets can be purchased via online retailers such as Ticketmaster or LiveNation. Vans Warped Tour recommends not purchasing outside of these two retailers in order to avoid the risk of scammers.
A box office will be open at the venue, but only if tickets are still available on the day of the concert.
Single-day tickets will not be available until the day of the event, if there are still tickets available.
If there is a problem with pre-purchased tickets, contact your ticket vendor well before the show to iron out any issues. refunds are not available.