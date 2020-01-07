From resort amid palm trees, Trump settled on Iran strike

President Donald Trump speaks to the media about the situation at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, from his Mar-a-Lago property, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

President Donald J. Trump will hold a rally Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Wildwoods Convention Center. 

The rally will start at 7 p.m.  but the doors will open at 3 p.m. and it's best to get there early to get a good seat.

Tickets are available for free through DonaldTrump.com; click on "Events" at the top. There is a two-ticket, per-person limit, and they are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tags

Load comments