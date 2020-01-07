President Donald J. Trump will hold a rally Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Wildwoods Convention Center.
The rally will start at 7 p.m. but the doors will open at 3 p.m. and it's best to get there early to get a good seat.
Tickets are available for free through DonaldTrump.com; click on "Events" at the top. There is a two-ticket, per-person limit, and they are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
