Washington Twp. at EHT football

The Egg Harbor Township High School football team fell 14-6 to visiting Washington Township on Friday night. Friday, October 13

Kingsway (5-5) should be a contender. Senior quarterback Alex Odom threw for 702 yards and ran for 397 yards last season. Eastern (6-3) should be a spoiler with running back Mike Suarez, who ran for 658 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Washington Township (3-7) is also a spoiler. Running back Andrew Nocille sparks the Minutemen offense.

