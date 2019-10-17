Lakers start season with LeBron, AD already sharing a bond

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, left, forwards LeBron James, right, and Anthony Davis pose for photos during the NBA basketball team's media day in El Segundo, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Anticipation will be high when the NBA playoffs begin next April.

In the opening round, the Sixers face the eighth-seeded Atlanta Hawks.

Panic will set in after Hawks guard Trae Young scores 32 points to lead Atlanta to a 109-107 overtime win in Game 2. But the Sixers won’t be flustered and will win the series in five games.

One of the NBA’s greatest rivalries will then renew in the Eastern Conference semifinals as the Sixers face the fourth-seeded Boston Celtics.

Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum will push Philadelphia to the limit. The series goes seven. The difference is Game 7 is played in Philadelphia and Horford now plays for the Sixers instead of Boston.

Philadelphia advances as Embiid  scores 42 points and grabs 23 rebounds in the deciding game.

In the Eastern Conference final, the Sixers meet a familiar face. They play Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

The Heat will trade for guard Chris Paul in late January and upset the second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

But the Sixers are just too big for the Heat. Former Miami player Richardson will get the better of the older Butler and the Sixers win in six games.

Now it’s on to the finals where Los Angeles Lakers and their coach, Wildwood High School graduate Frank Vogel, await.

It won't end well for Philadelphia but many south of Exit 10 on the Garden State Parkway will be happy.

Lebron James and Anthony Davis of the Lakers will be too much for the Sixers. The series goes the distance, but Lakers will win Game 7 in Philadelphia 98-92 as James proves he has one more championship left in him.

After the game, Vogel will bring the Lawrence O’Brien Trophy to Wildwood where he’ll celebrate the championship with a drink at Mulligan’s Bar and Grill.

